UP minister plays down circle officer's remarks on Holi, Jumma namaz

Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi on Saturday played down the remarks of a circle officer that Holi comes only once a year, whereas the Jumma namaz takes place 52 times a year and said in a democracy, everyone is entitled to an opinion.

The secondary education minister, who is the MLA from the Chandausi Assembly constituency (reserved for Scheduled Castes) in Sambhal district, also said all communities should celebrate their festivals together and maintain peace and order.

Talking to reporters at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) district office here, Gulab Devi, when asked about the remarks of Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary, said, "In a democracy, everyone is entitled to an opinion. I think there is no such thing in it. How many times do we get the opportunity to have Jumma in a year and Holi comes once a year, so both sides should celebrate their festivals together and also maintain peace and order." The minister also said that "Dharam Yogis are sitting in the country and in the state (apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) and hence, there is Ram Rajya".

The mahant of the Kshemnath Teerth in Sambhal, Yogi Dinanath (who is also associated with the Nath sect) told reporters, "Anuj Chaudhary has not said anything wrong. He has explained this for maintaining law and order." Meanwhile, in a post in Hindi on X on Friday night, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked, "If officials who should not differentiate between people embracing each other on Holi and Eid speak negatively, how will harmony be protected under the rule of the divisive BJP?" Chaudhary told reporters on Thursday: "Holi is a festival that comes once a year, whereas Friday prayers take place 52 times a year. If anyone feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors on that day. Those who step out should have a broad mindset as festivals are meant to be celebrated together." He emphasised the need for communal harmony and strict vigilance to maintain law and order. He said peace committee meetings are going on for a month to ensure smooth Holi celebrations.

The CO urged both Hindus and Muslims to respect each other's sentiments and also appealed to people to avoid forcibly applying colours on those who do not wish to participate in the Holi celebrations.

"Just as Muslims eagerly await Eid, Hindus look forward to Holi. People celebrate by applying colours on each other, sharing sweets and spreading joy. Similarly, on Eid, people prepare special dishes and embrace each other in celebration. The essence of both the festivals is togetherness and mutual respect," he had said.