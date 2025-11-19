Home / India News / Calcutta HC grants bail to former WB education board chief in job scam case

Calcutta HC grants bail to former WB education board chief in job scam case

His lawyers prayed for bail before the court as he has been in custody in the case for more than three years and all other accused in the case have already been granted bail by different courts

Calcutta High Court
Calcutta High Court (Source/Wikimedia commons)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Kalyanmoy Ganguly in a school jobs scam case of the CBI.

His lawyers prayed for bail before the court as he has been in custody in the case for more than three years and all other accused in the case have already been granted bail by different courts. 

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh granted bail to Ganguly upon hearing the lawyers of the applicant and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI opposed the bail prayer, arguing that the witness deposition process was nearing completion in the case and that Ganguly should not be released at this stage.

All other accused in the case, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee, secured bail in the CBI case pertaining to alleged illegalities in school jobs recruitment in West Bengal government-run and -aided schools.

Ganguly has already been granted bail by this high court in a case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Topics :West BengalJob fraudCalcutta High Court

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

