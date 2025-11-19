Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi releases 21st PM-Kisan instalment, 90 mn farmers to get support

PM Modi releases 21st PM-Kisan instalment, 90 mn farmers to get support

Under this scheme, around 90 million farmers across the country will receive ₹18,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system; the amount is paid in three equal instalments

21st PM-Kisan instalment releases by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, which provides ₹6,000 every year to eligible farmer families. Under this scheme, around 90 million farmers across the country will receive ₹18,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The amount is paid in three equal instalments and directly credited to beneficiaries through DBT.
 
The Centre launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on February 24, 2019, to provide income support to all landholding farmer families with cultivable land. Under this Central Sector Scheme, each eligible farmer family receives annual financial assistance of ₹6,000. The money is transferred in three instalments of Rs 2,000 directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the DBT system.
 
Since the launch of the scheme, more than ₹3.70 trillion has been disbursed to over 110 million farmer families across the country. Only farmers whose land records are uploaded on the PM-KISAN portal, whose bank accounts are Aadhaar-seeded and who have completed eKYC are eligible for the benefits.
 
The government said that the scheme has emerged as one of the largest DBT programmes globally, highlighting its significant impact on delivering financial support directly to beneficiaries. More than 25 per cent of the benefits under the scheme go to women farmers, underscoring its focus on inclusivity. 
 

Single platform for farmer data and payments

 
To support smooth and transparent benefit transfers, the government has also set up the PM-Kisan Portal, a single national platform for uploading and managing farmers’ details.
 

Key objectives of the PM-Kisan portal  The portal has been designed with several important goals:  • To provide a verified and single source of truth on farmers’ details at the portal.  • Timely assistance to farmers for their farm operations.  • A unified e-platform to transfer cash benefits directly into farmers’ bank accounts through integration with the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).  • Location-wise availability of the list of farmers who have received benefits.  • Easy monitoring of fund transfers and transactions across the country.

 
 

Over 21.5 million farmers in Uttar Pradesh to get funds

 
In Uttar Pradesh alone, more than 21.5 million farmers will receive the 21st instalment, with ₹4,314.26 crore being transferred directly into their accounts. So far, UP farmers have received ₹90,354.32 crore under PM-KISAN up to the 20th instalment.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

