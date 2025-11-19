PM Modi arrives in Coimbatore; holds roadshows, inaugurates farming summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Wednesday to inaugurate the natural farming summit and he was accorded a rousing reception.

Following his arrival, the prime minister held a roadshow from the airport to CODISSIA (Coimbatore District Small Industries Association) grounds, a distance of approximately 2 kilometers and people and party workers lined up on both sides of the road to welcome him.

Cultural shows were held and people showered flowers on the prime minister's vehicle as he waved to the people acknowledging their greetings.