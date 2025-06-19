Can't seal locked premises during PMLA searches: ED tells Madras HC

The Enforcement Directorate has submitted before the Madras High Court that it has no power to seal the premises, if the same was locked at the time of making search under the provisions of PMLA.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju made the submission when the petitions filed by film producer Akash Bhaskaran and businessman Vikram Ravindran came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Justices M S Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan on Wednesday.

In their petitions, Akash and Vikram challenged the action of ED in conducting the search at their residence and office and sealing the same.

When the case came up, the bench questioned the power of ED to seal the premises.