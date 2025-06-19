Home / India News / SC transfers probe against Tamil Nadu ADGP to CB-CID, tosses HC order

SC transfers probe against Tamil Nadu ADGP to CB-CID, tosses HC order

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan requested the Madras High Court chief justice to transfer cases involving the ADGP to another bench

Supreme Court, SC
On Wednesday, the top court grilled the Tamil Nadu government over the suspension of Jayaram, who was directed to be arrested by the Madras High Court. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred investigation against ADGP H M Jayaram to the CB-CID after the Tamil Nadu government said it wants his suspension to continue till probe in the kidnapping case allegedly involving him is over.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan requested the Madras High Court chief justice to transfer cases involving the ADGP to another bench.

It also set aside the directive of the high court asking police to take Jayaram in custody in connection with the kidnapping case. 

ALSO READ: Supreme Court orders release of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's passport 

Earlier, in the day the top court asked the Tamil Nadu government to apprise it on whether it can transfer investigation against Jayaram to special branch or CID after the state said it wants his suspension to continue till probe in kidnapping case allegedly involving him is over.

The bench was told by senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, that Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jayaram's suspension was not pursuant to the June 16 order of the high court in kidnapping case and there are other allegations as well against him.

Dave said it is within the rules that Jayaram can be suspended pending investigation in a criminal case against him.

The bench told Dave that it is also looking forward to transferring the kidnapping case pending before the high court judge to another judge of the high court. 

Dave said although he does not want to comment on the high court judge dealing with the kidnapping case allegedly involving Jayaram, he has been bringing all sorts of cases into this matter.

The bench asked Dave to seek instruction on transferring the investigation to a special bench or the CID during the course of the day and inform the court.

On Wednesday, the top court grilled the Tamil Nadu government over the suspension of Jayaram, who was directed to be arrested by the Madras High Court.

The apex court was informed by the state government's counsel that the officer was taken into custody and released on Tuesday at around 5 pm but was placed under suspension.

On June 16, the high court directed Tamil Nadu Police to take Jayaram in custody in connection with a kidnapping case involving a girl and a boy on April 5. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon drone strike

Indian evacuees from Iran flag issues with J&K buses; CM Abdullah responds

18 growth arenas McKinsey says could fuel India's global rise by 2040

Delhi to launch ₹3.21 crore artificial rain project: How it will be done

Pune Palkhi 2025: Check routes, traffic updates, safety guidelines and more

Topics :Supreme CourtTamil Nadu governmentTamil Nadu

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story