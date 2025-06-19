Indian evacuees from Iran flag issues with J&K buses; CM Abdullah responds

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced that Indian students returning from Iran under 'Operation Sindhu' would be transported via deluxe buses, after several evacuees raised concerns about the condition of the buses arranged for their onward journey to Union territory.

Speaking to news agency ANI, one student said, “The buses that have been provided are in such bad condition that even animals will not travel in them. We can’t go in such buses, and our safety could have been compromised. We are here (in Delhi) and for that we are thankful to the central government as they have evacuated us smoothly, we faced no problem till here, but we are having a problem here now...”