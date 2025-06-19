Home / India News / Indian evacuees from Iran flag issues with J&K buses; CM Abdullah responds

Indian evacuees from Iran flag issues with J&K buses; CM Abdullah responds

Out of 110 people who have been evacuated from Iran as the conflict in West Asia intensifies, 90 students were from Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah, Omar
File image of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | (Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced that Indian students returning from Iran under 'Operation Sindhu' would be transported via deluxe buses, after several evacuees raised concerns about the condition of the buses arranged for their onward journey to Union territory.
 
Speaking to news agency ANI, one student said, “The buses that have been provided are in such bad condition that even animals will not travel in them. We can’t go in such buses, and our safety could have been compromised. We are here (in Delhi) and for that we are thankful to the central government as they have evacuated us smoothly, we faced no problem till here, but we are having a problem here now...”
 
Responding to the complaints, the Chief Minister’s Office posted on X: “The Chief Minister has taken note of the request of the students evacuated from Iran regarding the quality of buses arranged to transport them from Delhi to J&K.”
 

Majority of evacuees from J&K

 
Of the 110 Indian nationals brought back from Iran as tensions escalate in West Asia, 90 were students from Jammu and Kashmir. On Thursday morning, Iran and Israel exchanged fresh missile strikes as the conflict entered its seventh day.
 

Operation Sindhu: First group reaches Delhi

 
The group of 110 Indian nationals evacuated from Urmia, Iran, under ‘Operation Sindhu’ arrived in Delhi earlier on Thursday and expressed gratitude to the Indian government. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh welcomed the first group at the airport.
 
One of the returning students said Indian authorities had “done a good job” and ensured a smooth evacuation. He noted that conditions in Iran, particularly in Tehran, were deteriorating rapidly.
 
Several students recounted their experiences, praising the Indian Embassy in Iran for its swift response and logistical support. They reported no issues during the evacuation and said the embassy had made timely arrangements for their departure.
 
To assist those still in Iran, the Indian Embassy established 24x7 control rooms and emergency helpline numbers. According to a Times of India report, around 10,000 Indian nationals or people of Indian origin are currently in Iran, including approximately 6,000 students.
 

Topics: Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir, Indians evacuated, Israel Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

