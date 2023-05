The Canadian government is now taking steps to assist international students to support their case against deportation who have been the victim of fraud.

According to a LiveMint report, more than 700 Indian students received deportation notices from the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA) after their admission offer letters were discovered to be fake.

Taking to Twitter, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser on Friday, May 26 said that Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) are actively investigating these fraudulent acceptance letters. He further stated that the focus is on identifying culprits, not penalising the victims.

Fraser in his tweet further wrote, "Victims of fraud will have an opportunity to demonstrate their situation & present evidence to support their case. We recognise the immense contributions international students bring to our country & remain committed to supporting victims of fraud as we evaluate each case. We’re also working closely with institutions to verify acceptance letters are valid at the time of application."