Candlelight march to pray for peace in Manipur, internet ban till 30 June



The march was led by the Kohima Baptist Pastors’ Fellowship at the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) Convention Centre. People of Kohima could be seen holding placards, and sending messages of peace and tranquillity to the people of Manipur and praying for normalcy in Manipur. People gathered in Kohima on Sunday, June 25, for a candlelight march to pray for the restoration of peace and normalcy in neighbouring Manipur.



More than 120 people have lost their lives in Manipur violence, while more than 3000 were injured. Some of the placards read, "We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Manipur", "No peace, No future", "Stop spreading hate speech", "Love peace for Humanity", and many others.



Police have destroyed more than 12 bunkers in Manipur allegedly constructed by militants in the past 24 hours. On May 3, Manipur city witnessed widespread violence as clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) for a demand to include Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. The violence between Meitei and Kuki communities began more than a month ago.



"A total of 1100 arms, 13702 ammunition and 250 bombs of different kinds have been recovered so far. Flag marches, area domination, cordon and search operations are continuing in various parts of the state," Manipur police said in its statement. Manipur police also issued a statement where they informed that more than 135 people have already been arrested for various charges like curfew violations, theft in abandoned houses, arson cases, etc.

The ban on internet service in the state has further been extended for five more days, till June 30, to prevent any mishappening and disturbance of peace and public violence. PM Modi monitoring the situation



Shah further added that Manipur is returning to normalcy, and no person has died since June 13. 36000 security personnel and 40 IPS officers were sent with essential supplies, including medicines. In an all-party meeting, Amit Shah assured of restoring peace in the region as the opposition questioned PM Modi's "silence" on the matter. Shah said that PM Modi is monitoring the situation closely and guiding the team with full sensitivity.

According to an ANI report, the security forces also launched operations acting on specific intelligence, in village Itham in Imphal East district on June 24. Resultantly, 12 KYKL cadres were apprehended with arms, ammunition and war-like stories.

