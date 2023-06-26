Home / India News / PM Modi chairs meeting with senior cabinet colleagues after US State visit

PM Modi chairs meeting with senior cabinet colleagues after US State visit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting with senior cabinet colleagues and officials soon after his return from State visits to the US and Egypt.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Senior officials including P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, were also present.

Modi arrived here in the early hours of Monday from State visits to the US and Egypt.

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

