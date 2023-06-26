Home / India News / Withdraw Sikh Gurdwaras Bill or face stir: SGPC chief Dhami tells govt

Withdraw Sikh Gurdwaras Bill or face stir: SGPC chief Dhami tells govt

The Punjab Assembly on June 20 had passed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which is aimed at ensuring free telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple

Press Trust of India Amritsar
Harjinder Singh Dhami

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Follow Us

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday warned that an agitation will be launched against the AAP-led Punjab government if the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was not withdrawn.

Dhami also slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of interfering in SGPC matters and trying to implement the anti-Sikh thinking of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal with a motive of capturing the SGPC.

Dhami was addressing a special general house session of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) here against the state government's move of bringing the bill.

The Punjab Assembly on June 20 had passed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which is aimed at ensuring free telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

Addressing SGPC members here, Dhami, while condemning the Bill, asked the Punjab government to withdraw it immediately.

If the state government does not stop interference in Sikh matters, then a morcha (agitation) will be started against it after performing 'ardas' (prayer) at the Akal Takht and then it will be the responsibility of the state government, he said

Dhami said any amendment in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 can be made only with the approval of a two-third majority of SGPC members.

The SGPC chief asserted that neither the Centre nor the Punjab government has any right to amend the law.

On Mann's charge that Dhami was being dictated by SAD leaders, the SGPC chief said he cannot be dictated.

Taking a swipe at Mann, Dhami said the chief minister speaks what he is asked to say by Kejriwal.

It is not happening like this. It is the conspiracy of 'Babu' Kejriwal, said Dhami while apparently referring to the Bill.

Mann on Sunday had slammed the SGPC chief for his meeting with the SAD leaders and had said Dhami would announce an already decided verdict on opposing the bill.

SGPC member Jaswant Singh Prain asked the SGPC to make its agreement with the PTC channel public.

Currently, Gurbani is broadcast from the Sikh shrine by PTC, a private channel often linked to the Badal family.

The SGPC has been opposing the bill, claiming the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 can only be amended by Parliament.

Also Read

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Badal; PM pays floral tributes

Pro-Khalistan slogans raised on 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar

Punjab govt passes Bill to eliminate undue control over Gurbani telecast

Procure maize at MSP to prevent distress sales by farmers: Sukhbir Badal

Khalistan a dangerous ideology, threat to national security: Report

BSF trying to scare voters in Bengal's bordering areas: Mamata Banerjee

Arvind Kejriwal promises to redevelop all MCD schools in 5 to 7 years

PM Modi chairs meeting with senior cabinet colleagues after US State visit

PM Modi should sack Manipur CM Biren Singh: Congress President Kharge

5,500 flats in Delhi up for grabs in DDA's fourth phase housing scheme

Topics :PunjabSikhsAAPShiromani Akali DalBhagwant Mann

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story