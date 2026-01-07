Capture of Venezuelan Prez shows arrogance of US imperialism: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro by US forces was a "threat" to the survival of democratic nations in the world and showed the "arrogance and audacity of American imperialism".

Vijayan referred to the recent capture of Maduro and his wife by US forces while speaking after inaugurating the 4th edition of the Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival (KILBF) here.

The CM said it was something "unheard of" in the modern world and showed the arrogance and audacity of American imperialism, which was a challenge to all the nations around the globe.

He said that such actions by the US will not end with what happened in Venezuela as American President Donald Trump has "arrogantly" announced that similar steps will take place against Cuba and Greenland as well. "This is a new phase of American imperialism where countries not aligning with the interests of the US are being targeted for destruction," he contended and recommended discussing the issue in the week-long literary festival being held at the Assembly complex here from January 7 to 13. Vijayan, in his speech, also welcomed Banu Mushtaq, winner of the 2025 International Booker Prize, who is the chief guest of the event.