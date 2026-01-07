SIR: Lucknow, Ghaziabad top in delisted voters; Bundelkhand least hit

Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Balrampur and Kanpur Nagar are among the top districts in Uttar Pradesh that have recorded the highest percentage of electors whose forms remained uncollected during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, according to official data.

Districts like Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Chitrakoot in the Bundelkhand region of the state had the least removals from the draft roll.

The draft electoral roll published on Tuesday after the SIR excludes 2.89 crore voters but retains 12.55 crore. The 2.89 crore voters, or 18.70 per cent, of the 15.44 crore listed earlier could not be included in the draft list due to deaths, permanent migration or multiple registrations, UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said.

According to district-wise draft roll data published on January 6, Lucknow topped the list with 30.04 per cent uncollected forms, involving about 12 lakh electors. The district's electorate declined from 39.94 lakh in October 2025 to 27.94 lakh in the revised draft. The uncollected category included 1.28 lakh death-related cases, 4.28 lakh voters marked untraceable or absent, and 5.36 lakh cases of permanent shifting, besides other categories. Ghaziabad followed with 28.83 per cent uncollected forms, covering about 5.83 lakh electors. The district's total electorate reduced from 28.38 lakh to 20.20 lakh. Of the uncollected forms, around 64,000 were linked to deaths, 3.20 lakh to untraceable or absent voters and 3.60 lakh to permanent shifting, it showed.

Balrampur ranked third with 25.98 per cent uncollected forms, amounting to about 4.11 lakh electors. The electorate in the district declined from 15.83 lakh to 11.18 lakh. The breakup showed around 63,000 death-related cases, 1.60 lakh untraceable or absent voters and 1.33 lakh cases of permanent shifting. Kanpur Nagar recorded 25.50 per cent uncollected forms, involving about 9.02 lakh electors, as its electorate dropped from 35.38 lakh to 26.36 lakh. The figures included about 1.04 lakh deaths, 3.10 lakh untraceable or absent voters and 3.92 lakh cases of permanent shifting. Prayagraj stood next with 24.64 per cent uncollected forms, translating to about 11.56 lakh electors. The district's electorate declined from 46.93 lakh to 35.37 lakh. Of these, around 1.74 lakh cases were linked to deaths, 3.67 lakh to untraceable or absent voters and 4.89 lakh to permanent shifting.

Gautam Buddh Nagar ranked seventh among the eight districts, recording 23.98 per cent uncollected forms, or about 4.47 lakh electors. The district's total electorate stood at about 18.65 lakh in the revised draft, with uncollected forms including cases related to deaths, migration and duplication. Agra stood eighth among the districts with 23.25 per cent uncollected forms, involving about 8.37 lakh electors. The district's electorate declined from 36.00 lakh to 27.63 lakh, with the uncollected category comprising death-related cases, untraceable voters and those found to have permanently shifted, according to the data. Among other prominent districts of UP, Varanasi had 18.18 per cent of uncollected forms during the SIR, while it was 17.61 per cent in Gorakhpur, 16.35 per cent in Rae Bareli, 18.60 per cent in Amethi, 18.95 per cent in Etawah, 21.57 per cent in Kannauj, 16.37 per cent in Saharanpur, 16.29 per cent in Muzaffarnagar, 18.60 per cent in Aligarh and 19.19 per cent in Mathura.