CAQM asks Delhi-NCR to reduce air pollution due to use of diesel generators

The meeting aimed at ensuring reliable and uninterrupted power supply during the critical period when air pollution generally worsens due to unfavourable meteorological conditions

The Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked Delhi and states in NCR to minimise air pollution due to indiscriminate use of diesel generator sets in industrial, commercial, institutional and residential sectors.

At a review meeting with the power distribution companies in Delhi and NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, the panel discussed their preparedness for the winter season when there is a spike in air pollution levels.

The meeting aimed at ensuring reliable and uninterrupted power supply during the critical period when air pollution generally worsens due to unfavourable meteorological conditions.

One of the key points reiterated during the meeting was the need to minimise air pollution resulting from indiscriminate use of diesel generator sets in industrial, commercial, institutional and residential sectors, according to a statement.

The power distribution companies assured the CAQM that efforts are being made to curtail dependence on diesel generator sets and to provide a reliable power supply, particularly between October and February when the air pollution level in the region typically spikes.

In line with previous directives issued by the commission, DISCOMs are mandated to assess power demand comprehensively and ensure uninterrupted supply during the period.

