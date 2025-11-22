Home / India News / ED seizes over Rs 14 cr in cash, gold after raids in Jharkhand, West Bengal

ED seizes over Rs 14 cr in cash, gold after raids in Jharkhand, West Bengal

The raids were launched on Friday at 44 premises in the two states, in connection with "large-scale" illegal mining, theft, transportation, storage and sale of coal, the ED said in a statement

Enforcement Directorate, ED
The agency took cognisance of multiple FIRs filed by the police in both states to lodge a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) | file image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 9:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate has seized cash and gold worth more than Rs 14 crore during searches against an alleged coal mafia network operating across Jharkhand and West Bengal, the agency said on Saturday.

The raids were launched on Friday at 44 premises in the two states, in connection with "large-scale" illegal mining, theft, transportation, storage and sale of coal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

Cash, jewellery and gold amounting to more than Rs 14 crore, various property deeds linked to the coal syndicate and agreements related to sale and purchase of land, several digital devices, account ledgers of entities controlled by the network, etc, have been seized, the statement added.

The agency took cognisance of multiple FIRs filed by the police in both states to lodge a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The FIRs indicate that a vast illegal coal supply network is operating across Jharkhand and West Bengal, the agency said in the statement.

Documents and other records seized during the searches have corroborated the allegations raised in the FIRs and also led to the identification of an organised racket operating with the help of local authorities, the ED said.

The syndicate is very active in the border areas of West Bengal and Jharkhand and has generated "huge" proceeds of crime, the statement said.

More than 100 ED officials were part of the searches, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi meets world leaders on sidelines of G20 Summit in Johannesburg

Bill to hike FDI in insurance sector to 100% to be tabled in winter session

Bill on civil nuclear sector among proposed legislations for winter session

692 CNG buses to go off road by year end after route rationalisation: DTC

Shashi Tharoor hails Trump-Mamdani meeting as "how democracy should work"

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateWest BengalJharkhand

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story