CAQM orders Punjab, Haryana to enforce zero stubble burning this harvest

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed Punjab and Haryana to ensure zero stubble burning during the upcoming paddy harvest season and strictly enforce measures to manage crop residue.

The directions came after detailed review meetings held on Thursday and Friday with senior officers, deputy commissioners, district magistrates and police officials from 23 districts of Punjab and 22 districts of Haryana.

The meetings, chaired by CAQM chairperson Rajesh Verma, focused on the states' preparedness for the season in line with the commission's directions mandating effective crop residue management.

CAQM said flying squad teams will be deputed in hotspot districts of both states to monitor progress at the ground level.

A dedicated CAQM cell has also been set up at Kheti Bhawan in Mohali to coordinate between Punjab and Haryana and oversee paddy residue management activities. Punjab was asked to bridge gaps in availability of crop residue management machinery, ensure inter-district movement of balers, strengthen vigilance through the "Parali Protection Force" and accelerate biomass co-firing in thermal power plants. Haryana was directed to plug machinery gaps, improve storage facilities for paddy straw bales, provide insurance options for farmers and take strict action against those resorting to stubble burning. Both states were told to mobilize crop residue management equipment in line with harvesting patterns, intensify evening patrolling to check farm fires and sensitise local bodies on preventing open burning of municipal solid waste and biomass.