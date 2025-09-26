Home / India News / K'taka now proposes 2% cess on movie tickets for cine 'activists'' welfare

K'taka now proposes 2% cess on movie tickets for cine 'activists'' welfare

The proposed cess comes months after the state High Court struck down the government's move to cap movie ticket prices at ₹200

CINEMA, CINEMA HALL, BOX OFFICE, MULTIPLEX
CINEMA, CINEMA HALL, BOX OFFICE, MULTIPLEX
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a move that is in odds with its earlier decision of capping movie ticket prices—a rule recently stayed by the High Court—the Karnataka government has now proposed a 2 per cent cess on cinema tickets and television entertainment channel subscriptions to finance welfare programmes for so-called cine and cultural activists, PTI reported on Friday, citing draft rules issued by the state’s Labour Department.
 
To generate funds for the schemed, the legislation proposes a 1–2 per cent cess on movie tickets in all theatres, including multiplexes, and subscription services to television entertainment channels. The draft rules, however, fix the cess rate at 2 per cent.
 

Who can be a cine activist?

 
According to the legislation, a "Cine and Cultural Activist" refers to any individual working in the film industry, either as an artist (such as an actor, musician, or dancer) or performing any type of work—skilled, unskilled, manual, supervisory, technical, artistic, or otherwise — or anyone involved in other roles as designated by the government.
 
The draft rules — framed under the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Act, 2024 — propose the creation of a welfare board and a dedicated fund to support social security and welfare programmes for the state’s cine and cultural activists, the report added.
 

U-turn from cap to cess

 
The development follows the Karnataka High Court’s decision three days ago to stay the state government’s order capping ticket prices at ₹200, excluding taxes, across all cinema halls and multiplexes. The government argued that the rules aimed to benefit directors, the film industry, and moviegoers. However, multiplex owners and some film producers moved against the rules, calling them unreasonable and arbitrary.
 
The proposed cess, though, will likely push up the cost of viewership for movie audiences, whose welfare the government had touted as the reason for capping the price of cinema tickets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBI court pardons Nirav Modi's brother-in-law, makes him approver

Amit Shah prays for 'Sonar Bangla' post-2026 polls, Abhishek hits back

Calcutta HC declares Bangladesh deportation of Birbhum residents illegal

Activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested by Leh police amid statehood protest

Andhra govt unveils ₹4,500 crore plan to upgrade 15,000 km of roads

Topics :KarnatakaMovie ticketstaxes on movie ticketsCinemaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story