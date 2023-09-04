Home / India News / Car catches fire in Maharashtra's Thane; 7 members of family escape unhurt

Car catches fire in Maharashtra's Thane; 7 members of family escape unhurt

The car suddenly caught fire following which its occupants - two women, as many men and three children- immediately got out of the vehicle, he said

Press Trust of India Thane
Local firemen and disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot after being alerted and put out the blaze in about half-an- hour, but the car was completely charred, the official said | Photo: ANI Twitter

Sep 04 2023
Seven members of a family had a narrow escape when a car in which they were travelling caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane district, civic officials said on Monday.

The car was completely charred following the incident which took place at around 10 pm on Mumbra bypass when the family members were on way towards Thane city, local civic body's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The car suddenly caught fire following which its occupants - two women, as many men and three children- immediately got out of the vehicle, he said.

Local firemen and disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot after being alerted and put out the blaze in about half-an- hour, but the car was completely charred, the official said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, he added.

Sep 04 2023

