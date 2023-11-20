Home / India News / Case registered against man who entered field during India-Aus WC final

Case registered against man who entered field during India-Aus WC final

"The accused described himself as a big fan of Virat Kohli and had come to watch the match and being a fan of Kohli, he crossed the railing and went into the ground," Ahmedabad Police said

The Ahmedabad police registered a case against the man who was supporting Palestine and breached security and hugged Virat Kohli during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The case has been registered against a person named Wen Johnson at Chandkheda Police Station, Ahmedabad.

"The accused described himself as a big fan of Virat Kohli and had come to watch the match and being a fan of Kohli, he crossed the railing and went into the ground," Ahmedabad Police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 332, 447 of the IPC for unauthorised entry into the stadium of the Gujarat Cricket Association, police added.

Earlier on Sunday, Gujarat State Police detained the Australian spectator who was supporting Palestine and breached security and hugged Virat Kohli during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The man has been brought to the Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad.

The man who breached the security and entered the field during India vs Australia Final match said, "My name is John...I am from Australia. I entered (the field) to meet Virat Kohli. I support Palestine..."

A security breach took place during the India vs Australia World Cup final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

In a massive security breach, a Palestinian supporter invaded the field and hugged Virat Kohli during the 14th over of India's innings; however, he was quickly removed by the security.

The Palestinian supporter was wearing a T-shirt with a free Palestine slogan and a mask with a Palestinian flag colour theme as he invaded the field during the ongoing final match.

The Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise assault on southern Israel. Hamas launched at least 5,000 rockets from Gaza, killing around 1,400 Israelis. Hamas also took many Israeli soldiers and civilians hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Israel responded with retaliatory strikes and declared war on Hamas the following day. The Israeli military began an offensive on the Palestinian enclave.

Despite having an unbeaten campaign in the 2023 WC India suffered a six-wicket defeat against Australia in the summit clash.

