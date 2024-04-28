Home / India News / Cases of mobile phone use while driving surge 149% in Delhi since January

Cases of mobile phone use while driving surge 149% in Delhi since January

The statistics, shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, indicate a sharp rise in violations of mobile phone usage laws while driving

Traffic police said that the Delhi Traffic Police is actively engaging in public awareness campaigns to educate motorists about the dangers of using mobile phones while driving. (Photo: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A major surge of nearly 149 per cent in prosecutions related to mobile phone usage while driving in Delhi since January 1, as compared to the corresponding period last year, the traffic police data revealed.

The statistics, shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, indicate a sharp rise in violations of mobile phone usage laws while driving.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

From January 1 to April 15, a total of 15,846 motorists were booked for this offence, significantly higher than the 6,369 cases reported in 2023, it said.

In recent months, the traffic police have observed a disturbing surge in use of mobile phones while driving. This concerning trend has prompted the unit to undertake stringent measures to ensure the safety of all road users," a senior traffic police officer said.

According to the police, a thorough analysis of the top ten traffic circles, including Defence Colony, Punjabi Bagh, Karol Bagh, and Safdarjung Enclave among others, with the most challans issued in 2024 has also been carried out by the Delhi Traffic Police.

Traffic police said that the Delhi Traffic Police is actively engaging in public awareness campaigns to educate motorists about the dangers of using mobile phones while driving.

"We urge all members of the public to prioritise safety on the roads by refraining from using mobile phones while driving," the officer said.

Also Read

Nothing Phone 2a review: This experience-focused phone sets high benchmarks

Nothing Phone 2a to feature dual 50MP camera system, 120Hz display: Report

Asus ROG Phone 8 series brings AI features, 3x telephoto, and more: Details

Nothing Phone 2a goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details here

ASUS prepares to unveil ROG Phone 8 in January at Consumer Electronics Show

SC to hear Kejriwal's plea against arrest in money laundering case Monday

U'khand forest fires: IAF helicopter assists in firefighting for 2nd day

Unemployment among Indian youth is transient, says RBI MPC member Goyal

Mahadev betting app case: Mumbai SIT detains Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh

AAP govt not increasing MCD's financial powers, alleges L-G office

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mobile phonesDelhi

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story