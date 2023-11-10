Home / India News / Cash for query row: Moitra hits back after Ethics panel suggests expulsion

Cash for query row: Moitra hits back after Ethics panel suggests expulsion

The Ethics Committee on Thursday recommended Moitra's expulsion, capping a fortnight of actions that included the deposition of three people over three sittings.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
TMC MP Mahua Moitra outside the Parliament in New Delhi. (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday said she will be back with a bigger mandate in 2024, a day after the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommended her expulsion from the House in the "cash-for-query" matter.

In a post on X, the TMC MP said, "Proud to go down in parliamentary history as 1st person to be unethically expelled by Ethics Comm whose mandate doesn't include expulsion. 1st expel & THEN ask govt to ask CBI to find evidence. Kangaroo court, monkey business from start to finish".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Never Waste a Good Crisis they say... - this just helped me double my 2024 winning margin," Moitra said.

The Ethics Committee on Thursday recommended Moitra's expulsion, capping a fortnight of actions that included the deposition of three people over three sittings.

The committee, chaired by BJP Lok Sabha member Vinod Kumar Sonkar, met here and adopted its 479-page report which, according to sources, recommended Moitra's expulsion, possibly the first such action against an MP by the panel.

Sonkar told reporters that six members of the panel supported the adoption of the report and four opposed it.

The four opposition members said the panel's recommendation was prejudiced and incorrect, and said businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who is alleged to have given bribes to Moitra, should have been asked to depose before the panel.

He has only filed an affidavit.

Also Read

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

'Filthy questions': Mahua Moitra walks out of meet; panel chief counters

Mahua Moitra questions Hiranandani's affidavit, alleges PMO's involvement

Cash for query row: Ethics panel may recommend TMC MP Moitra's expulsion

Ethics Committee in Parliament: History, constitution & role | Explained

India's junk food bill comes in as obesity, productivity loss increase

Dhanteras 2023: Gold demand robust in festive season as price softens

Dhanteras 2023: Jharkhand traders hopeful as post Covid-19 demand soars

EAM Jaishankar, Blinken discuss situation in West Asia, Indo-Pacific

US-India bilateral meet: Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh meet US counterparts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mahua MoitraAll India Trinamool CongressBJPLok SabhaEthics Committee

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story