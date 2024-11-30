CBI arrests 2 income tax department employees in bribery case from Assam

The Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) has arrested two accused employees of the Income Tax Department in Assam's Silchar in an alleged bribery case, the agency said in a press release.

As per the CBI release, the accused were arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant which is allegedly part of demanded bribe amount of Rs 10,000.

CBI registered a case on November 29 this year based on a complaint against two accused employees of the Income Tax Department at Silchar, Cachar, Assam on allegations that both accused demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for closure/surrender of PAN number of one of the two PAN Cards issued in the name of his aunt of Silchar, for which she allegedly had already applied with the Income Tax Department, it said.

It was further alleged that the complainant was later directed by them to pay part of the demanded bribe amount of Rs 4,000.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Group-D (T.S.), Income Tax Department, red-handed while accepting the part demanded undue advantage/bribe amount of Rs 4,000 from the complainant. Other accused Notice Server, Group-C, Income Tax Department, ITO Ward No.1, Silchar, Assam was also apprehended during the trap proceedings for having demanded/accepted a bribe from the complainant, the CBI said.

Both arrested accused are being produced before Ld Special Judge (CBI), Guwahati, Assam on November 30. CBI also conducted searches at the residential premises of both the accused at Silchar, it added.