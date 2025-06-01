CBI arrests senior Indian Revenue Service Officer in bribery case

The CBI has arrested Additional Director General Amit Kumar Singhal, who was posted at the Directorate of Taxpayer Services, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

Singal, a 2007-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service, had allegedly demanded a total bribe of ₹45 lakh. The first instalment of Rs 25 lakh was being delivered to his residence in Mohali on Saturday, they said.

Following a complaint regarding the alleged demand, the CBI laid a trap and arrested a private individual, Harsh Kotak, while allegedly accepting the bribe on Singal's behalf at the officer's Mohali residence, officials added.