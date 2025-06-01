12 injured after tourist cab hits bystanders in Pune, driver arrested

Twelve people were injured after a tourist cab rammed into a group of bystanders near Bhave School in the Sadashiv Peth area of Pune on Saturday evening, police said.

Among those injured were several students preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams.

The incident occurred around 7 PM near a tea shop in the locality. According to Pune City Police, the vehicle lost control and hit people standing by the roadside.

"Initial investigations indicate that the driver, Jairam Mule, 27, a resident of Bibwewadi, may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident," said Nikhil Pingale, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1.