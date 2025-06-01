Home / India News / 12 injured after tourist cab hits bystanders in Pune, driver arrested

Accident, road accident
All the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. No fatalities were reported. Photo: Shutterstock
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 8:10 AM IST
Twelve people were injured after a tourist cab rammed into a group of bystanders near Bhave School in the Sadashiv Peth area of Pune on Saturday evening, police said.

Among those injured were several students preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams.

The incident occurred around 7 PM near a tea shop in the locality. According to Pune City Police, the vehicle lost control and hit people standing by the roadside.

"Initial investigations indicate that the driver, Jairam Mule, 27, a resident of Bibwewadi, may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident," said Nikhil Pingale, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1.

A co-passenger was also in the vehicle at the time. Both the driver and the vehicle owner have been taken into custody. An FIR has been registered at Vishrambaug Police Station, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Eyewitnesses reported that several of the injured suffered leg fractures. All the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. No fatalities were reported.

"We are looking into all aspects of the case, including the possibility of drunk driving. Legal action has been initiated," DCP Pingale added.

A CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Puneroad accidentRoad Accidents

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

