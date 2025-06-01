Northeast floods, landslides: Over 20 dead across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal

Over 20 people have died across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram as torrential rain lashed the Northeast over the past two days, triggering widespread floods and landslides, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the heavy rain to a depression over Bangladesh and has forecast continued rainfall with isolated instances of extremely heavy precipitation across the region. Assam In In Assam, eight people died in the last 24 hours alone—three in flood-related incidents and five in landslides. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said two people, including a child, drowned in Golaghat district, while one death was reported from Lakhimpur. A deadly landslide in Bonda near Guwahati claimed five lives, prompting school closures and a special leave announcement for government staff in Kamrup and the capital city.

Across 12 districts in Assam—including Dhemaji, South Salmara, Dibrugarh and Biswanath—over 58,000 people have been affected in the first major spell of the monsoon. More than 7,000 displaced residents are now housed in 16 relief camps. Floodwaters have submerged over 790 hectares of cropland, washed away 194 animals, and damaged roads, bridges, embankments, and schools. Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh reported at least nine deaths, mostly due to landslides. In East Kameng district, seven members of two families died when a vehicle was swept into a gorge along the Bana-Seppa highway. Another two were killed in a landslide at a cabbage farm in Lower Subansiri district.

Massive destruction was reported in Upper Subansiri district, where the Sigin river overflowed, inundating more than 100 homes in Daporijo town. Relief operations continue amid landslide blockades and power outages. In West Kameng, road access was cut off to several villages following landslides along the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang route, stranding scores of commuters. Manipur In Manipur, flash floods and landslides hit the hill districts of Senapati, Tamenglong, Noney and Pherzawl. Breached embankments of the Imphal river submerged large parts of Imphal East. State authorities confirmed evacuating at least 800 people, including women, children, elderly and differently abled people across Imphal East and West districts. Imphal also witnessed severe waterlogging after relentless rainfall on Saturday. Roads were submerged, disrupting daily life and causing distress to locals. Low-lying areas in and around the city were the worst affected, as stormwater drainage systems failed to cope with the volume of rainwater.

Mizoram Mizoram saw fresh devastation, with four deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the District Disaster Management Authority, flash floods in Champhai claimed three lives from a single family, while another death was reported in Serchhip. Landslides struck multiple districts, damaging homes and roads. One person remains trapped under debris. Mizoram Governor General VK Singh and Disaster Management Minister Prof Lalnilawma visited affected areas, announcing ₹4 lakh in ex gratia for the deceased's families. Relief and monitoring operations are being conducted statewide.