Home / India News / Demolition drive in Madrasi Camp in Delhi's Jangpura after Delhi HC order

Demolition drive in Madrasi Camp in Delhi's Jangpura after Delhi HC order

The demolition comes after the Delhi High Court ordered the rehabilitation of the Madrasi Camp dwellers, saying it was essential for the de-clogging of the Barapullah drain

Demolition drive underway in Madrasi Camp in south Delhi's Jangpura
Demolition drive underway in Madrasi Camp in south Delhi's Jangpura. (Photo: X/@PTI_News)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A demolition drive started in Madrasi Camp in south Delhi's Jangpura on Sunday to remove illegal encroachment. The drive comes after after the Delhi High Court ordered to clear slums along the Barapullah drain.
 
Police were deployed on the spot to smoothly carry out the demolition drive. Several dwellers of the unauthorised colony, inhabited mostly by people from Tamil Nadu, had opposed the demolition. 
 
The residents reached the Delhi High Court after authorities issued a demolition notice to remove encroachments and unauthorised construction on the Barapullah drain to de-clog it. The demolition was earlier supposed to take place on May 10, but was postponed to June 1 after the Delhi High Court order.
 
The court, in its order on May 9, directed agencies like the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to ensure proper rehabilitation of the eligible residents of the Madrasi Camp to their government-alloted flats in Narela before demolition. The agencies were ordered to ensure that basic amenities, including fixtures and fittings, were available in the allotted flats by May 20.
 
Notably, government officials pasted a list of families eligible for these flats on the walls of the settlement on April 12. Out of approximately 370 families, only 189 were found eligible, reported news agency PTI.
 
“The rehabilitation of the Madrasi Camp dwellers is essential for the de-clogging of the Barapullah drain. None of the dwellers can claim any rights beyond the right of rehabilitation, as the land is public land, which is encroached upon,” the court said in its order dated May 9, reported Live Law.
 
The court directed the dwellers to shift out of the camp between May 20 and 31, following which the demolition shall begin from June 1. 
 
The over 60-year-old jhuggi cluster houses more than 400 working-class families.  (With inputs from agencies)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Northeast floods, landslides: Over 20 dead across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal

Bihar govt transfers 45 IAS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle

At least 8 killed as rain triggers flash floods, landslides in Assam

12 injured after tourist cab hits bystanders in Pune, driver arrested

IMD predicts light rainfall for Mumbai today, yellow alert issued in Delhi

Topics :SlumsSlum in indiaSlum developmentDelhi Development AuthorityIndian monsoonBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story