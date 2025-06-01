Demolition drive in Madrasi Camp in Delhi's Jangpura after Delhi HC order

A demolition drive started in Madrasi Camp in south Delhi's Jangpura on Sunday to remove illegal encroachment. The drive comes after after the Delhi High Court ordered to clear slums along the Barapullah drain.

Police were deployed on the spot to smoothly carry out the demolition drive. Several dwellers of the unauthorised colony, inhabited mostly by people from Tamil Nadu, had opposed the demolition.

The residents reached the Delhi High Court after authorities issued a demolition notice to remove encroachments and unauthorised construction on the Barapullah drain to de-clog it. The demolition was earlier supposed to take place on May 10, but was postponed to June 1 after the Delhi High Court order.

The court, in its order on May 9, directed agencies like the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to ensure proper rehabilitation of the eligible residents of the Madrasi Camp to their government-alloted flats in Narela before demolition. The agencies were ordered to ensure that basic amenities, including fixtures and fittings, were available in the allotted flats by May 20. Notably, government officials pasted a list of families eligible for these flats on the walls of the settlement on April 12. Out of approximately 370 families, only 189 were found eligible, reported news agency PTI.