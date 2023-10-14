Home / India News / CBI books 24 in passport 'scam', raids 50 locations in West Bengal, Gangtok

CBI books 24 in passport 'scam', raids 50 locations in West Bengal, Gangtok

The searches are spread across Kolkata, Siliguri, Gangtok, and other locations, they said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The CBI is conducting searches at 50 locations in West Bengal and Gangtok having booked 24 persons including government officials and private individuals for allegedly issuing passports on the basis of forged documents, officials said Saturday.

The CBI has detained an official posted in Gangtok and also a middleman, they said.

The FIR names 24 individuals including 16 officials who were allegedly issuing passports on the basis of forged documents to ineligible persons, including non-residents, in return for bribes, they said.

The searches are spread across Kolkata, Siliguri, Gangtok, and other locations, they said.

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

From Ghamandiya alliance to Manipur: Modi's top quotes from no-trust motion

Our economy is fastest growing: FM Sitharaman during the no-trust debate

SC stays order asking WB not to file FIRs against ED officers probing scam

Sebi to auction 22 properties of Bishal Group, NVD Solar on August 14

Ferry service launch marks big step for India-Sri Lanka: Jaishankar

India, Sri Lanka embarking on new chapter in diplomatic, economic ties: PM

Delhi air in 'poor' zone on Saturday, min temp 2 notches above normal

Ferry service between India, Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity: PM Modi

Mumbai: 16 students fall ill after consuming mid-day meal at BMC-run school

Topics :CBICBI raidsWest BengalFake passport row

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story