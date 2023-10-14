Home / India News / Delhi air in 'poor' zone on Saturday, min temp 2 notches above normal

Delhi air in 'poor' zone on Saturday, min temp 2 notches above normal

The IMD has predicted a mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Air Pollution

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 10:34 AM IST
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 21.4 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, officials said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 260, in the 'poor' category, around 8 am.

The IMD has predicted a mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 83 per cent.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Topics :DelhiDelhi weatherDelhi air qualityair pollution

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 10:34 AM IST

