Mumbai: 16 students fall ill after consuming mid-day meal at BMC-run school

The condition of the children is stable, he said

ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 9:37 AM IST
Sixteen students of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run school allegedly fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal in Mumbai's Anik village on Friday, an official said.

"The 16 students were brought to the hospital after they complained of vomiting and abdominal pain following the mid-day meal at school. They have been admitted to the paediatric ward," said Sunil Phakle, Dean, Jan Shatabdi Hospital, Chembur.

The condition of the children is stable, he said.

Presently, these 16 children have been kept in the paediatric ward for observation, he added.

Topics :Mid-day MealBMCMumbai

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 9:37 AM IST

