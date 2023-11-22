CBI busts major cybercrime module, seizes over Rs 2 cr during raids

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted a major module of cyber-enabled crimes allegedly coercing foreign nationals for payments.

The CBI conducted searches in an ongoing investigation of a case at around 24 locations and recovered Rs 2.2 crore cash including foreign currency, cryptocurrency accounts, property papers and other incriminating evidence.

The searches were conducted around 24 locations across multiple states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

A case was registered in July 2022 on the allegations that multiple call centres in India utilized the services of a Gujarat-based VOIP company to orchestrate millions of fraudulent calls targeting citizens of the USA.

It was alleged that the perpetrators behind these cyber-enabled crimes impersonated entities such as the US Federal Grant Department, IRS, SSA, CRA, and ATO through VOIP calls.

It was further alleged that the modus operandi involved sending robo/audio calls impersonating officials from US Federal Departments or agencies, subsequently deceiving victims by coercing payments under the guise offees, fines, or penalties.

The initial phase of investigations under CBI's Operation Chakra in October 2022 led to searches, conducted earlier at 11 such call centres, and entities. The FBI also informed the CBI that the accused in this case had already faced indictments in the USA for similar fraudulent activities against US citizens.

Earlier, a chargesheet was filed by the CBI against another accused.

Further investigations unveiled the involvement of a private person, a private company and their associates in perpetrating large-scale fraud against foreign nationals facilitated by services of a Gujarat-based private company.

CBI diligently continues to identify and dismantle any transnational cyber fraud networks operated from India in collaboration with international counterparts.

An investigation into the case is underway.