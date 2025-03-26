Home / India News / CBI conducts searches at ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's residences

CBI search operations are linked to the the alleged ₹6,000 crore Mahadev Online Book app scam in which Baghel has been accused of cheating, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and forgery

New Delhi: Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out searches at the residences of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and Bhilai, along with the premises of a senior police officer and a close associate of Baghel. 
 
The search operations are linked to the alleged ₹6,000 crore Mahadev Online Book app scam in which Baghel was named as an accused. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered the FIR on March 4, 2024 accusing Baghel of cheating, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and forgery under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.  
 
Along with Baghel, Mahadev promoters Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, as well as 16 other named individuals and several unnamed bureaucrats, police officers, and officers on special duty (OSDs) during Baghel’s tenure, have been implicated. Baghel had earlier dismissed the EOW FIR as "politically motivated." 
The CBI took over the case from the EOW of the Chhattisgarh Police in January 2025.
 
This comes weeks after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at Baghel's residence in connection with an alleged liquor scam.

On March 10, the ED searched the premises of the Congress leader as part of a probe against his son, Chaitanya Baghel. Around 14-15 premises had been raided at the time as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged liquor scam, with proceeds of crime exceeding ₹2,100 crore. 

Bhupesh Baghel questions CBI's timing 

 
Reacting to the CBI’s searches, Bhupesh Baghel's office posted on X, pointing out the timing of the searches, which coincided with his scheduled trip to Delhi. 
 
The post raised concerns about the CBI's actions, questioning why the agency arrived at his residences in Raipur and Bhilai just before he was set to attend a "Drafting Committee" meeting in Delhi for the upcoming AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9. 
 
The post states, "Now CBI has come. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to go to Delhi today for the meeting of the 'Drafting Committee' constituted for the AICC meeting... Even before that, CBI has reached Raipur and Bhilai residence."
 
 
First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

