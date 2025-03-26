CBI conducts searches at ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's residences

The search operations are linked to the alleged ₹6,000 crore Mahadev Online Book app scam in which Baghel was named as an accused. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered the FIR on March 4, 2024 accusing Baghel of cheating, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and forgery under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Along with Baghel, Mahadev promoters Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, as well as 16 other named individuals and several unnamed bureaucrats, police officers, and officers on special duty (OSDs) during Baghel’s tenure, have been implicated. Baghel had earlier dismissed the EOW FIR as "politically motivated."
The CBI took over the case from the EOW of the Chhattisgarh Police in January 2025.
On March 10, the ED searched the premises of the Congress leader as part of a probe against his son, Chaitanya Baghel. Around 14-15 premises had been raided at the time as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged liquor scam, with proceeds of crime exceeding ₹2,100 crore.
Bhupesh Baghel questions CBI's timing
Reacting to the CBI’s searches, Bhupesh Baghel's office posted on X, pointing out the timing of the searches, which coincided with his scheduled trip to Delhi.
The post raised concerns about the CBI's actions, questioning why the agency arrived at his residences in Raipur and Bhilai just before he was set to attend a "Drafting Committee" meeting in Delhi for the upcoming AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9.
The post states, "Now CBI has come. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to go to Delhi today for the meeting of the 'Drafting Committee' constituted for the AICC meeting... Even before that, CBI has reached Raipur and Bhilai residence."