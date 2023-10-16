Home / India News / CBI files chargesheet against six accused in Manipur viral video case

CBI files chargesheet against six accused in Manipur viral video case

ANI
Photo: ANI Twitter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday filed a chargesheet against six accused and a report against one Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL) before the Special Judge, CBI Court at Guwahati in Manipur viral video case.

CBI had registered a case on the request of the Manipur Government and further notification from the Government of India and taken over the investigation of the Case of NSK Police Station in District Thoubal.

It was alleged that, on May 4, a mob of approximately 900-1000 individuals, armed with sophisticated weapons, entered B Phainom village in the Kangpokpi District of Manipur, vandalised and set houses ablaze, looted properties, assaulted villagers, committed murders, sexually assaulted women.

It was further alleged that two family members of one of the victims were also killed in the incident.

CBI investigation revealed that the accused were involved in the said incident.

A Chargesheet was filed on Monday before the Special Judge, CBI Court, Guwahati designated as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Further investigation is continuing, including the identification of other accused involved in the offences besides other aspects of the case.

The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial.

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

