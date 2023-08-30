CBI files reply in Delhi court on Tytler's plea in anti-Sikh riots case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its reply before a Delhi court on the application of senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler seeking court records from the year 1984 till 2023.

Tytler is accused in the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The court listed the matter for September 6 for hearing arguments in the case.

Earlier on August 11, the former Congress MP appeared through video conferencing (VC) before the Rouse Avenue court in view of safety concerns in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

On the hearing on August 5, there was a huge protest organised by the people of the Sikh community against Jagdish Tytler. Thereafter, he through his counsel had requested to appear through VC. He was allowed to appear through VC.

Earlier, he was granted anticipatory bail on August 4 by the sessions court after hearing his bail application. The CBI filed the supplementary charge sheet on May 20.

This case is connected with the killing of three persons in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on May 20 filed a charge sheet against Tytler in the case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India on 31 October 1984.

Jagdish Tytler, then Member of Parliament has been named as accused in the chargesheet.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on 1 November 1984 near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi.

After consideration of the Commission's report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to the CBI to investigate the case against the then Member of Parliament and others.

During the CBI investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning and looting of shops.