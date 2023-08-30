New regulation allows existing property owners in Delhi to buy DDA flats

Amendments in regulations to provide level-playing field to home-buyers, and changes of land use for the RML Hospital's expansion and for a plot for building an office of the CPI(M) on DDU Marg, were among the major decisions approved by the DDA on Tuesday, officials said.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the urban body, which was chaired by Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Amendment in Regulation 7 'Eligibility of Allotment' of DDA (Management and Disposal of Housing Estate) Regulations, 1968, has received the nod to "provide opportunity to all home-buyers to participate in DDA housing schemes", the officials said.

The Authority approved amendment in housing regulations doing away with the restrictions that a person owning a house or plot in Delhi cannot apply for allotment of DDA flat, he said.

It has been observed that restrictions imposed by the regulation has affected sale of DDA flats from the demand side in terms of inability to sell flats to those who own a flat or plot in Delhi, due to increased family sizes and even though they may be willing and have purchasing power to buy the flat, the DDA said.

"There is a need to provide a level-playing field for selling all kinds of DDA's built-up inventory of flats which is getting accumulated year after year. This would lead to maximum fresh inventory of DDA getting sold in the initial stage itself leading to recovery of capital, avoidance of repair or maintenance expenses and depreciation of inventory leading to their vintage nature," the urban body said.

The approved proposal will be sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval and notification.

Lt Governor Saxena also approved change of land use to boost medical infrastructure in the national capital by way of augmenting usable land for expansion of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here, and change of land use for a plot for building the CPI (M) office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, officials said, adding, now, the public notice will be issued for inviting objections/suggestion from general public.