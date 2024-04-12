Home / India News / Court reserves order on CBI plea seeking five-day custody of K Kavitha

Court reserves order on CBI plea seeking five-day custody of K Kavitha

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside prison after obtaining permission from a special court

New Delhi: BRS leader K. Kavitha being produced at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A court here on Friday reserved for later in the day its order on the CBI's plea seeking five-day custody of BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was held in Tihar Jail, where she has been lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order after hearing arguments by the CBI as well as the counsel appearing for Kavitha on the application.

The CBI told the court that Kavitha was not cooperating in the investigation and was evasive in her replies.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, counsel for the accused, opposed the CBI's plea, terming the arrest as illegal.He further accused the probe agency of violating Kavitha's fundamental rights.

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside prison after obtaining permission from a special court.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

Also Read

BRS leader K Kavitha moves court opposing CBI plea to quiz her in Tihar

Arvind Kejriwal begins 15-day stay in Tihar Jail: All you need to know

I-T, CBI also detected Rs 45 cr kickback used in AAP Goa poll campaign: ED

Delhi excise policy scam: K Kavitha sent to ED custody till March 23

'Time for struggle': What AAP's Sanjay Singh said after coming out of Tihar

25-30% more Indian fans flying across globe for key sporting events in 2024

IAF airlifts injured soldier with severed hand in C-130 J to Delhi hospital

Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP's Atishi

NIA detains two suspects from Kolkata in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

'All We Imagine As Light' first Indian film to compete at Cannes in 30 yrs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CBI raidsCentral Bureau of InvestigationTRSTRS leadersAAP governmentDelhi government

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story