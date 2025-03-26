CBI raid part of probe; not politically motivated: Chhattisgarh dy CM

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao has criticised Congress for linking the CBI raid at residence former CM Bhupesh Baghel to politics and stated that the raid by CBI was part of the ongoing probe in the case.

Sao said that central agencies like CBI are independent agencies and never take action on the basis of politics. Sharpening his attacks, he further claimed that several big corruptions took place during the regime of Bhupesh Baghel's tenure.

Slamming the Congress, the Deputy CM said that every time such actions are taken, Congress links it to politics.

"When Congress was ruling the state and Bhupesh Baghel was the CM, so many big corruptions happened and ED and CBI are continuously probing these corruptions...today, CBI is conducting raids at over 50 various locations in Chhattisgarh. Some IPS officers, other officials and political leaders are also being raided...this CBI action is part of the probe...raid is not happening at the residence of one single person...so many people are being raided, so linking it to politics is not right. Congress links it to politics every time such an action is being taken... Who was the CM when these scams were taking place? If CBI is investigating, he should support the investigation... These are independent agencies and never take action on political basis. There is no such situation in the country. This probe is going on since long time and isn't a part of politics. Accusing someone is not right," Sao told ANI.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches on the residences of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel in a case related to the Mahadev betting app.

Baghel was set to reach Delhi today for the meeting of the All India Congress Committee's 'Drafting Committee' constituted for the AICC meeting to be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on April 8-9.

Also Read

Taking to a social media post, the office of Bhupesh Baghel on his X handle wrote, "Now CBI has come. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to go to Delhi today for the meeting of the "Drafting Committee" constituted for the AICC meeting to be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on April 8 and 9. Even before that, CBI reached Raipur and Bhilai residence. (Office-Bhupesh Baghel)"

On March 10, the ED conducted searches at the residence of Bhupesh Baghel, his son Chaitanya Baghel and others in connection with an ongoing probe into the alleged multi-crore liquor scam.

The ED has alleged that a cartel of government officials, politicians, and liquor businessmen ran a scheme that illegally collected around Rs 2,161 crore from the sale of liquor in the state between 2019 and 2022. The alleged scam involved manipulation of the liquor supply chain, where a cartel controlled the sale and distribution of alcohol through government-run shops.

The agency has earlier conducted multiple raids, including on politicians and bureaucrats linked to the previous Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh.