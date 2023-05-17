Home / India News / CBI raids Satya Pal Malik's ex-press secretary's house in corruption case

The case pertains to a health insurance scheme that Malik was allegedly asked to push. Malik had claimed that he was offered a bribe for clearing the files during his tenure as the J&K Governor

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was on Wednesday conducting raids at several locations in Delhi-NCR, including the residence of Sunak Bali, the former private press secretary to ex-Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in connection with the alleged Reliance Insurance corruption case of Rs 60 crore.

As per Malik, Bali was not on government payroll but was his personal associate.

The case pertains to a health insurance scheme that Malik was allegedly asked to push. Malik had claimed that he was offered a bribe for clearing the files during his tenure as the J&K Governor between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019.

Last year, the CBI had lodged a case in this respect and conducted raids in six states.

On March 23, 2022 a letter was received from Dr Mohammad Usman Khan, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department regarding a matter of malpractices in awarding a contract regarding the Employees Health Care Insurance Scheme to Reliance General Insurance Corporation Limited.

"The allegations mentioned in the written communication prima facie disclosed that unknown officials of Finance Department of Govt. of J&K by abusing their official position in conspiracy and connivance with Trinity Reinsurance Brokers Ltd., Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd. and other unknown public servants committed the offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Criminal Misconduct to cause pecuniary advantage to themselves and caused wrongful loss to state exchequer during the period 2017 and 2018 and thereby in this manner cheated the Govt of J&K," the CBI source said.

After preliminary inquiry, the CBI lodged a case under sections 120-B read with sections 420 of RPC and Section 5(2), Section 5(1)(d) of the J&K PC Act.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

--IANS

atk/dpb

Topics :Satya Pal MalikCBIReliance Insurancecorruption cases

First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:08 AM IST

