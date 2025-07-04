Home / India News / CBI searches Pharmacy Council of India chief's home over irregularities

CBI searches Pharmacy Council of India chief's home over irregularities

A preliminary enquiry by the CBI pointed to suspected manipulation in the inspection and recognition processes for pharmacy colleges across several states, PTI reported

Montu M Patel
An FIR in relation to the same allegations was filed against Patel last week. (Photo: X/@DrMontuPatel)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out searches at the residence of Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) President Montu M Patel in connection with a case involving alleged corruption and irregularities in the approval of pharmacy colleges, officials said on Friday, as quoted by Press Trust of India (PTI).
 
The searches were conducted in the Ahmedabad residence, according to a report by Ahmedabad Mirror. A first information report (FIR) in relation to the same allegations was filed against Patel last week.
 
The probe was initiated following a complaint from the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A preliminary enquiry (PE) by the agency pointed to suspected manipulation in the inspection and recognition processes for pharmacy colleges across several states, PTI reported.
 
Officials said, “The facts during PE prima facie reveal that Montu Kumar Patel, in criminal conspiracy with unknown members of the Executive Committee, gave approval in favour of the aforesaid institutions in lieu of undue gains obtained for self or others.”

From offline to online inspections

 
The enquiry report, according to PTI, also noted a shift in the inspection method during Patel’s tenure. Until December 2022, college inspections were carried out in person by PCI teams, and decisions were based on standardised reports. However, in 2023–24, under Patel, the Council adopted an online system using a Standard Inspection Format (SIF) and conducted inspections through video conferencing.
 
Between April 24 and May 5, 2023, 908 applications were received through a Google form link; 870 of these were shortlisted for online inspections.
 
A case cited in the FIR involved Rameshwar Prasad Satya Narayan Mahavidyalaya in Ayodhya, which received approval for a D Pharma course despite an online inspection lasting only eight minutes and identifying multiple deficiencies, including the absence of a principal. Based on the compliance report by the institute, Patel accorded approval to the institute to conduct the course despite a negative report from the inspectors, the officials said, according to PTI.
 
Investigations revealed that the institution was owned by Vinod Kumar Tiwari, who allegedly paid more than ₹10 lakh in cash and another ₹95,000 via banking channels to an intermediary, identified as Santosh Kumar Jha, a primary school teacher. The money was purportedly for facilitating inspection, arranging infrastructure such as lab equipment and faculty, and securing PCI approval, the report added.
 
Upon visiting the premises, the CBI reportedly found a derelict structure with no operational facilities or students.
 
The agency has flagged similar issues in at least 23 institutions located in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. These include SSD College of Pharmacy, Gagan College of Pharmacy, Shanti Devi Jain Degree College, Heyward College of Pharmacy, Veer Shivaji College of Pharmacy, and Subhawati College of Pharmacy. All were granted approval by the EC led by Patel despite adverse inspection reports.

Irregularities in EC election

 
The CBI has also raised concerns over how the PCI’s Executive Committee was constituted. It alleged that at the 114th Central Council meeting on April 6, 2022—originally convened to elect the PCI president—Patel extended the agenda to appoint Nilimenka Das as an EC member and brought in six co-opted members. These members were reportedly granted sweeping rights to participate in committee decisions throughout the year, including those on college approvals.
 
Further, several key decisions were allegedly made without following standard voting procedures, including unauthorised changes to the digital portal and irregular seat allocations in pharmacy colleges, PTI reported.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

