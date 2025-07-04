Home / India News / Ahmedabad plane crash: UK law firm Keystone flags 2 'serious' questions

Ahmedabad plane crash: UK law firm Keystone flags 2 'serious' questions

In a statement, Keystone Law announced that it has been formally retained by British families who lost their loved ones in the fatal crash

air india plane crash
Considered to be Air India's worst tragedy in decades, the case is under investigation, with the Parliament Transport Committee summoning Boeing officials along with the Civil Aviation Secretary | Image: Bloomberg
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
Keystone Law, a London-based law firm, on Thursday (local time) flagged two very 'serious' questions in the London-bound Air India flight, which crashed on June 12, minutes after taking off, claiming the lives of at least 270 people.
 
In a statement, Keystone Law announced that it has been formally retained by British families who lost their loved ones in the fatal crash. The two areas of concern include the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployment and loss of thrust in both engines.
 

Air India plane crash

 
On June 12, an Air India flight from Ahmedabad bound for Gatwick, London, crashed into a medical college in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff. The crash claimed the lives of at least 270 people, including 241 people out of 242 people on board and several people on the ground. The sole survivor was an Indian-origin British national, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who sat on seat 11A, adjacent to the emergency exit. Ramesh managed to escape with injuries through the broken emergency exit.
 
Considered to be Air India's worst tragedy in decades, the case is under investigation, with the Parliament Transport Committee summoning Boeing officials along with the Civil Aviation Secretary.
 

Keystone's statement

 
James Healy-Pratt and Owen Hanna, Keystone's aviation partners, said that they are working closely with several British families, concerning the Coronial process, adding that they are also working closely with the London lawyers, appointed by Air India and its aviation insurers, dealing with interim payments.
 
Pratt, in a statement, said, "This is an incredibly sensitive time for the AI 171 families, and we are supporting them through the various processes in the UK and the US. On the air safety aspects, our technical investigation team believes that the RAT was automatically deployed. This suggests a serious systems failure around the critical point of take-off."
 
He further added, "Serious questions will need to be asked of both Air India and Boeing once the preliminary report is published in the coming weeks. The families of AI 171 want truth and justice, and we stand in solidarity with them.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC dismisses HDFC Bank CEO's plea challenging FIR by Lilavati Trust

Govt extends NPS-like tax benefits to Unified Pension Scheme staff: FinMin

Kolhapuri chappal row: PIL filed against Prada over summer collection

India's first Disneyland park proposed in Manesar, says Haryana CM Saini

Latest LIVE: Kerala on alert after 2 suspected Nipah cases spark concern in 3 districts

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir IndiaDeath tollBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story