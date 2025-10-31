Home / India News / CBIC issues rules allowing voluntary correction of customs entries

CBIC issues rules allowing voluntary correction of customs entries

The Board amended the Levy of Fees (Customs Documents) Regulations, 1970 to introduce a ₹1,000 fee for each electronic application filed under the new voluntary revision mechanism

CBIC, Customs
Separately, CBIC clarified that such post-clearance revisions will not be allowed where benefits under foreign trade-linked incentive schemes have already been availed and a separate reversal mechanism exists. | File Image
Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued detailed regulations allowing importers and exporters to voluntarily correct entries in bills of entry or shipping bills after clearance of goods, marking a major procedural reform aimed at transparency and self-compliance.
 
Notified on October 30 and effective from November 1, the Customs (Voluntary Revision of Entries Post Clearance) Regulations, 2025, spell out the framework for filing post-clearance amendments, including conditions, timelines, and verification mechanisms.
 
The new system enables businesses to file an electronic application to revise entries, with or without a refund claim. Applications must be filed at the same port where duty was paid and supported with digital signatures and documents. Self-assessed applications will be considered filed once accepted by the customs automated system and an acknowledgement number is generated.
 
Revision process, verification, and refund norms
 
According to the notification, the revision process may trigger re-assessment if officials find discrepancies. Cases will be selected largely based on risk evaluation, and applicants may be asked for additional documents within ten working days where refunds are involved.
 
Where refund claims arise, interest on delayed refunds will count from the date a complete application is acknowledged. Revised entry certificates will be issued electronically and shared with other relevant agencies.
 
Importers and exporters will be required to retain related documents for five years, and violation of norms may attract penalties under Section 158(2) of the Customs Act.
 
Restrictions and fees for voluntary correction applications
 
Separately, CBIC clarified that such post-clearance revisions will not be allowed where benefits under foreign trade-linked incentive schemes have already been availed and a separate reversal mechanism exists.
 
In a parallel notification, the Board amended the Levy of Fees (Customs Documents) Regulations, 1970, to introduce a ₹1,000 fee for each electronic application filed under the new voluntary revision mechanism.
 
Move signals shift towards trust-based compliance
 
“The operationalisation of voluntary revision provision under customs marks a pivotal shift towards a trust-based customs compliance regime. By allowing online voluntary correction of entries post-clearance, the government has addressed a long-standing gap between facilitation and enforcement," said Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.
 
According to him, this reform not only empowers importers and exporters to self-correct genuine errors without fear of penal proceedings but also strengthens data integrity and transparency in cross-border trade. “It reflects CBIC’s progressive approach in balancing revenue protection with ease of doing business — a step that can significantly reduce disputes and enhance confidence in India’s customs ecosystem," Mishra added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi to launch ₹14,260 crore projects on Chhattisgarh foundation day

Cyclone Montha damages 3,000 transformers, 13,000 power poles in Andhra

World's best hotels: This is India's only five-star in the top 50 list

No evidence linking me to 2020 Delhi riots violence: Umar Khalid tells SC

Ex-Indian cricket captain Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana

Topics :Custom duty hikeCustoms

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story