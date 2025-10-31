The recently released rankings from The World’s 50 Best Hotels show that only one Indian property made the top 50 list this year. The lone representative from India is the iconic The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai which is at the 38th spot.

Rosewood Hong Kong tops the global list

Standing 270 metres above the city, Rosewood Hong Kong has been named the best hotel in the world. Overlooking Victoria Harbour, the 413-room property offers panoramic views of Hong Kong’s famous skyline. The hotel features 11 restaurants and bars, a world-class wellness centre and a collection of museum-quality artworks.

Taj Mahal Palace (Mumbai) claims 38th spot

India’s sole entry in the global top 50, the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, has secured the 38th position. A landmark of Indian hospitality since it opened in 1903, the hotel remains a symbol of the city’s heritage and architectural beauty. Established by Indian industrialist Jamsetji Tata and designed by British architect WA Chambers, it was the first luxury hotel in India to be both owned and operated by Indians. The property features 285 palace rooms and suites.

Here is a list of World’s 50 best hotels: 1. Rosewood Hong Kong (Hong Kong) 2. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (Bangkok) 3. Capella Bangkok (Bangkok) 4. Passalacqua (Lake Como) 5. Raffles Singapore (Singapore) 6. Atlantis The Royal Dubai (Dubai) 7. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (Bangkok) 8. Chable Yucatan (Chochola) 9. Four Seasons Firenze (Florence) 10. Upper House (Hong Kong) 11. Copacabana Palace (Rio de Janeiro) 12. Capella Sydney (Sydney) 13. Royal Mansour Marrakech (Marrakech) 14. Mandarin Oriental Qianmen (Beijing) 15. Bulgari Tokyo (Tokyo) 16. Claridge’s (London) 17. Four Seasons Astir Palace Athens (Athens) 18. Desa Potato Head Bali (Bali)

19. Le Bristol Paris (Paris) 20. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab (Dubai) 21. Cheval Blanc Paris (Paris) 22. Bulgari Roma (Rome) 23. Hotel de Crillon (Paris) 24. Rosewood Sao Paulo (Sao Paulo) 25. Aman Tokyo (Tokyo) 26. Hotel Il Pellicano (Porto Ercole) 27. Hotel du Couvent (Nice) 28. Soneva Fushi (Maldives) 29. The Connaught (London) 30. La Mamounia (Marrakech) 31. Raffles London at The OWO (London) 32. The Emory (London) 33. Maroma Riviera Maya (Riviera Maya) 34. The Calile (Brisbane) 35. The Lana (Dubai) 36. Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo (Monaco) 37. Janu Tokyo (Tokyo) 38. The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai (Mumbai)

39. One&Only Mandarina (Riviera Nayarit) 40. Singita – Kruger National Park (Kruger National Park) 41. Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong (Hong Kong) 42. Hotel Bel-Air (Los Angeles) 43. The Mark (New York) 44. Las Ventanas al Paraíso (Los Cabos) 45. The Tokyo Edition Toranomon (Tokyo) 46. Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto (Kyoto) 47. Estelle Manor (Witney) 48. Grand Park Hotel Rovinj (Rovinj) 49. Hotel Sacher Vienna (Vienna) 50. Mandapa Bali (Bali) How the World’s 50 best hotels are chosen The World’s 50 Best Hotels list based on the opinions of over 800 industry experts. The list is compiled and published by William Reed, with no input from sponsors or employees in the final results. Votes come from members of the World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, an international body of experienced travellers, hoteliers, journalists and hospitality professionals.

The Academy is divided into 13 geographic regions, each overseen by a regional chair. To keep perspectives fresh, at least a quarter of the panel is renewed every year. Each member of the Academy is given seven votes, ranking the best hotels they have personally stayed in during the past two years. Their selections are entirely based on personal experience. Confidential voting to keep rankings unbiased The voting process follows strict confidentiality and integrity rules. Voters cannot disclose their participation or voting choices publicly. They must have stayed at each property they vote for and provide the specific dates of their visits. Each stay must include at least one overnight experience, regardless of whether it was paid, complimentary or part of a loyalty programme. To maintain fairness, voters cannot vote for more than three hotels from the same group or any property with which they have a financial or professional connection.