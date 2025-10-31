Cyclone Montha damages 3,000 transformers, 13,000 power poles in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar on Friday said that nearly 13,000 electric poles, 3,000 km of conductor lines, and 3,000 transformers were damaged in the recent severe cyclonic storm 'Montha'.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had said the state had suffered losses amounting to at least Rs 5,265 crore.

Kumar said the Energy Department had mobilised staff two days in advance to ensure a rapid response during the cyclone.

"Andhra Pradesh suffered significant damage to its power infrastructure during Cyclone Montha, with thousands of poles and transformers affected across coastal districts," the minister said in a press release.