SC directs UP Police to complete probe against MLA Abbas Ansari in 10 days

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh police to complete their investigation against MLA Abbas Ansari in a case under the Gangsters Act within 10 days. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said Ansari’s bail application would be reviewed only after the probe is concluded.

Investigation and legal proceedings

On August 31, 2024, an FIR was registered at the Kotwali Karvi Police Station in Chitrakoot district under Sections 2 and 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

The case implicated Abbas Ansari, alongside Navneet Sachan, Niyaz Ansari, Faraz Khan, and Shahbaz Alam Khan, who were accused of extortion and assault. Abbas Ansari, an MLA from Mau constituency representing the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), was arrested on September 6, 2024, in connection with the case.

Subsequently, on December 18, 2024, the Allahabad High Court rejected Ansari’s bail plea, citing the ongoing investigation.

Later, on January 31, 2025, fearing an encounter, Ansari requested to participate virtually in the trial court proceedings concerning the Gangsters Act case.

Who is Abbas Ansari?

Abbas Ansari is the current MLA of Mau Assembly constituency, having won the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election as a representative of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). He is the elder son of Mukhtar Ansari , an Indian gangster turned politician.

In November 2022, Abbas was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with money laundering.

In 2023 reports emerged that while incarcerated, Abbas was involved in illegal activities, including meeting his wife, Nikhat Ansari, within the prison premises and conducting business operations from jail through her mobile phones.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Abbas Ansari on October 18, 2024, in connection to the money laundering case. A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Pankaj Mithal had provided relief to the MLA, overturning the Allahabad High Court’s decision of May 9, which had dismissed his bail application.

