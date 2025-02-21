Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'I like you' text at midnight? Court says its 'obscene', upholds jail term

A Mumbai sessions court ruled that sending unsolicited late-night messages like 'I like you' to an unknown woman amounts to obscenity, upholding the accused's conviction

texting
Photo: Freepik
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
A sessions court in Mumbai has ruled that sending unsolicited messages such as “you are slim”, “you look very smart and fair,” and “I like you” to an unknown woman at night amounts to obscenity under the law.
 
The ruling was made by Additional Sessions Judge (Dindoshi) DG Dhoble while upholding the conviction of a man accused of sending inappropriate messages on WhatsApp to a former corporator.
 
The court emphasised that obscenity must be assessed from the perspective of an average person applying contemporary community standards. The order, dated February 18, reinforced that messages and images sent between 11.00 pm and 12.30 am contained inappropriate content, including, “You are slim”, “You are looking very smart”, “You are fair”, “My age is 40 years”, “Are you married or not?” and “I like you”.
 

Unwanted messages violate women’s dignity 

The court also pointed out that no married woman, particularly one with a reputation such as a former corporator, or her husband, would tolerate such unsolicited messages and obscene photos—especially from a stranger.
 
“Nothing has been brought on record by the accused to prove that there was any relationship between them,” the court noted. It further stated that the messages and actions of the accused amounted to an insult to the modesty of a woman.
 

Court rejects political rivalry claim 

The accused was initially convicted in 2022 by a magistrate court, which sentenced him to three months of imprisonment. He later appealed the decision, claiming he was falsely implicated due to political rivalry.
 
However, the sessions court dismissed his argument, stating there was no evidence to support the claim. It also emphasised that no woman would put her dignity at stake by filing a false complaint.

Court verdict upheld 

The court concluded that the prosecution had successfully proven the accused sent obscene WhatsApp messages and images. “Therefore, the accused is rightly convicted and sentenced by the trial court [magistrate],” the sessions judge ruled, reaffirming the lower court’s decision.
 
[With PTI inputs]
 
First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

