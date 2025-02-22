Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / CBSE class 12 Business Studies paper analysis: Students call it 'moderate'

CBSE class 12 Business Studies paper analysis: Students call it 'moderate'

CBSE conducted the Class 12 Business Studies paper today, February 22, 2025, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Here's what students and teachers think about today's exam

education, students, schools, books, studying, exams, entrance

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2025 Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Business Studies exam 2025 today, February 22, 2025. 
 
Students from all across the country appeared for this important paper in their board exams. The exam was held in a single shift today from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.  ALSO READ: CBSE class 12th physics exam 2025 analysis: What students said about paper?
 
After the examination, several students and educators shared their thoughts about the difficulty of the exam.
 
Around 44 lakh students from 8000 schools are appearing for the CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2025.
 

Class 12th Business Studies 2025: What do students say about the question paper? 

Initial feedback from students indicates that the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam 2025 was of moderate difficulty. The paper included direct, case-based, and application-based questions in a well-balanced manner. 

Also Read

students, student, School students

CBSE Class 10 Science exam 2025 analysis: What students said about paper

education, students, schools, books, studying, exams, entrance

CBSE Class 10 English exam analysis 2025: Students call it 'balanced paper'

CBSE

CBSE plans to conduct class X board exams twice a year from 2026-27 session

students, student, School students

CBSE refutes paper leak claims as 'baseless,' warns against panic-mongering

students, student, School students

CBSE 2025 Class 12 Physical Education exam analysis: Check early reaction

 
Many students found the theory questions straightforward, however, some students felt that case study-based questions were slightly tricky and required a deeper understanding of concepts.

Class 12th Business Studies 2025: Teachers' Analysis

Teachers appreciated the exam pattern and question distribution, highlighting that the paper was well-balanced and covered all major topics without any surprises. Overall, educators believe that students who focused on conceptual understanding and practiced case studies would likely perform well. The CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam 2025 was structured to assess both theoretical knowledge and analytical skills, making it a fair test for well-prepared students. 
According to some teachers who studied the paper, the students with strong concepts and case study skills would have naturally scored well in this paper. The exam balanced theory and analysis, making it fair and well-structured, they added.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2025

Exam Name CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board Exam 2025
Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
Official Website cbse.nic.in
Subject Business Studies
Exam Date February 22, 2025
Exam Timings 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Format Offline, Pen and paper mode
Total Marks 80 (Theory)

CBSE Class 12th Business Studies Exam Pattern 2025

The Business Studies exam generally includes case studies, direct concept-based questions, and application-based problems. The Business Studies question paper tests students’ understanding of management principles, business environment, marketing, and financial management. 
Units   Marks
Part A Principles and Functions of Management  
1 Nature and Significance of Management
16
2 Principles of Management 3 Business Environment 4 Planning
14
5 Organising 6 Staffing
20
7 Directing 8 Controlling Part B Business Finance and Marketing   9 Financial Management
15
10 Financial Markets 11 Marketing Management
15
12 Consumer Protection Part C Project Work (One) 20  

More From This Section

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip

AP inter 1st year hall ticket 2025 released today, here's how to download

students, student, School students

Punjab govt launches career counselling initiative for class 12 students

Indian Railways 2025

RRB Group D 2025: Registration deadline for 32,438 vacancies extended

UPPSC PCS

UPPSC PCS 2025: Registration to begin today for 200 positions, details here

Exam 2025

BPSC Mains exam date 2025: Timetable out at official website, details here

Topics : CBSE exam CBSE class 12 CBSE Student

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportRCB vs MI HighlightsOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon