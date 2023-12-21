Home / India News / CCI names Pattnaik as new head of investigations, replaces Atul Verma

CCI names Pattnaik as new head of investigations, replaces Atul Verma

Pattnaik has 28 years of experience working in various positions in the Indian government. He also worked at the CCI during 2014-2019 in its investigations unit and was head of the unit briefly

Photo: PTI
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India's antitrust body has selected Ansuman Pattnaik as the new head of its investigations unit, bringing in a government official who has overseen investigations of companies such as Alphabet Incâ€™s Google, two sources said.
He replaces Atul Verma, whose term as director general of investigations at the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ended in November.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Pattnaik has 28 years of experience working in various positions in the Indian government. He also worked at the CCI during 2014-2019 in its investigations unit and was head of the unit for a brief time.
During his previous stint at CCI, Pattnaik oversaw investigations into companies like Google for abuse of market power as well as global beer firms for alleged price collusion.
 
Since 2019, he has been working in Indiaâ€™s income tax department. He will take up his role at the CCI in January, said one of the sources.
 
Pattnaik declined to comment. The CCI did not respond to Reuters queries.
Pattnaikâ€™s LinkedIn profile shows he supervised officers on investigations into price collusion cases and abuse of dominant position by companies, and authorized raids in high-profile cases.
 
His appointment comes as the CCI is investigating several high-profile global companies for alleged antitrust violations, including Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart, Google, and liquor giant Pernod Ricard.
 
In September, the government appointed three new members to oversee cases at the watchdog, including a former government official from the commerce ministry and a former interim compliance officer of WhatsApp.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)

Also Read

Removing legal ambiguity on 'hub-and-spoke' provisions empowers CCI

CCI clears Tata Motors off charges of anti-competitive practices in 2 cases

From local to global: Competition Law gained much traction in 2023

GST Council meet on Oct 7, may review progress in anti-profiteering cases

The times they are a-changing for Competition Commission of India

Fake Amul cheese, Sharam, going viral on social media, Amul responds

Parliament security breach: Court extends custody of accused till Jan 5

HC asks Centre to consider representation for linking property with Aadhaar

K'taka govt gears up to launch registration for Yuva Nidhi scheme

Lok Sabha passes bill on appointment, service conditions of CEC, ECs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Google IndiaCompetition Commission of IndiaCompetition Actcompetition lawCCI

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story