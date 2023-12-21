Home / India News / Parliament security breach: Court extends custody of accused till Jan 5

Parliament security breach: Court extends custody of accused till Jan 5

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur extended the custody of the accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi by 15 days on an application moved by the city police

Around the same time, two others- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament House premises | (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
A Delhi court on Thursday extended till January 5 the police custody of four accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur extended the custody of the accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi by 15 days on an application moved by the city police.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two of them- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two others- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament House premises.

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

