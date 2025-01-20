Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / CCI reviews feedback on proposed changes to penalty recovery norms

CCI reviews feedback on proposed changes to penalty recovery norms

In November 2024, the watchdog had put out for public consultations the draft amendments to the regulations pertaining to the manner of recovery of monetary penalty

cci
The proposed changes are aimed at providing greater legal certainty to enterprises and individuals while ensuring the seamless execution of penalty recovery. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Competition Commission of India (CCI) is reviewing the feedback received on the proposed amendments of norms related to the manner of recovery of monetary penalty.

In November 2024, the watchdog had put out for public consultations the draft amendments to the regulations pertaining to the manner of recovery of monetary penalty.

CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur has said the proposed amendments aim to strengthen the regulatory framework governing the recovery of monetary penalties, enhancing procedural clarity and efficiency.

"We are currently reviewing the feedback provided by the stakeholders whereafter the proposed amendments would be gazetted," she said in a message in the regulator's latest quarterly newsletter.

According to the chairperson, the regulator has identified areas where these regulations can be improved to better align with contemporary requirements and streamline the recovery process.

The proposed changes are aimed at providing greater legal certainty to enterprises and individuals while ensuring the seamless execution of penalty recovery under the Competition Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: Employment for Delhi's youngsters will be top priority in next 5 years, says Kejriwal

5,000 artistes with over 45 dance forms to perform at R-Day parade

Kumbh Mela: 'Lost and found' centres reuniting children with their families

Railways to introduce freight-cum-passenger trains to boost cargo ops

States join hands with Centre to present India's united colours at WEF meet

Topics :CCICompetition Commission of India

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story