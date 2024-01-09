CCPA prepares draft guidelines to curb misleading ads in coaching sector

To curb rampant misleading ads published by coaching institutes in the country, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs on Tuesday said that institutes will not make claims of 100 per cent job guarantee in their ads.

Rohit Kumar Singh, consumer affairs secretary and chief commissioner of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), met industry stakeholders to discuss draft guidelines for the same.

“The CCPA conducted the first meeting of the Committee constituted to prepare Guidelines with respect to misleading advertisements in the coaching sector on January 8, 2024. The Committee discussed the Draft of the Guidelines,” stated the ministry in a release.

According to the statement, the guidelines will be applicable to all coaching institutes -- whether online or physical and will cover all forms of advertisement regardless of form, format, or medium.

The guidelines prescribe conditions when an advertisement by a coaching institute will be construed to be a misleading advertisement as defined under the Consumer Protection Act 2019, “which inter-alia include concealing important information related to the course opted by the successful candidates [courses opted by successful candidates (whether free or paid), duration of the course etc.”

“The guidelines also state that coaching institutes will not make false claims regarding success rates or number of selections and any other practices that may lead to consumer misunderstanding or subvert consumer autonomy and choice,” added the statement.

The Committee further said that there is an urgent need to issue the Guidelines and the Draft as discussed in the Meeting should be issued at the earliest.

Last year, the CCPA had taken suo motu action against misleading advertisements by coaching institutes. The committee had observed that some of the coaching institutes mislead consumers by deliberately concealing important information with respect to the course opted by successful candidates, the duration of the course so attended & the fees paid by the candidates, and had issued notices to 31 coaching institutes for misleading advertisement, while also penalising nine such institutes.