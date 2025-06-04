Census 2027 to start from October next yr; to be conducted in two phases

The Centre on Wednesday said that Census-2027 with caste enumeration would be undertaken in two phases across the country, from October 1, 2026 in snow-bound and hilly areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and from March 1, 2027 in the rest of the country. The reference date of people’s headcount would be March 1, 2027, midnight for the entire country. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) statement on conducting Census 2027, which will also be the first digital Census, has come a little over a month after the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), on April 30, approved caste enumeration in the forthcoming population census. Caste data was enumerated the last time as part of the 1931 Census, and was collected as part of the Socio-Economic Caste Census in 2011 but the data was not released because of infirmities.

The last Census was held 16 years ago in 2011. The 2021 Census was initially delayed because of the outbreak of Covid-19. In 2023, the UN Population Fund had said India was likely to have almost three million more people than China by the middle of that year. The Census will also have a bearing on the delimitation of the Lok Sabha seats and one-third reservation for women in directly elected legislatures. However, it is not clear whether the Census data will be available by the time the next Lok Sabha polls are announced. The provisional data for the 2011 Census was released on March 31, 2011, 25 days after its population enumeration phase ended, while the final data was released two years later on April 30, 2013. Some of the southern states have demanded a freeze on the number of Lok Sabha seats, based on the 1971 Census, for another 25 years.

ALSO READ: Infirmities to caste-tech: How Census questions has changed since 1872 In the press statement, the MHA said: “The reference date for Population Census-2027 will be 00:00 hours of the first day of March 2027… For the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh and the non-synchronous snow-bound areas of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the reference date will be 00:00 hours of the first day of October 2026.” The notification for the intent of conducting the population Census with these reference dates would be published in the official gazette "tentatively” on June 16, 2025 as per provision of Section 3 of Census Act 1948, it said. Officials said the second and final phase of the census would begin in February 2027 and conclude on March 1, 2027 (reference date).

On December 24, 2019, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved conducting Census 2021 at a cost of ₹8,754.23 crore and updating of the National Population Register (NPR) at a cost of ₹3,941.35 crore. It was, however, unclear whether Census 2027 would include updating of the NPR. The entire 2021 Census exercise was estimated to cost the government over ₹13,000 crore. The Budget for 2025-26 allocated ₹574.80 crore for Census surveys and statistics/the Registrar General of India (RGI). In a post on X, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "There is really no reason to delay the Census that was due in 2021, for another 23 months. The Modi Government is capable only of generating headlines, not meeting deadlines."

According to the government statement on December 24, 2019, the 2021 Census was to comprise “House listing and Housing Census from April to September, 2020, and Population Enumeration from February 9 to February 28, 2021”. It said that the NPR would also be updated along with House listing and Housing Census except in Assam. As many as 3 million field functionaries were to conduct the exercise, up from 2.8 million in 2011. It had envisaged use of a mobile app for data collection and the central portal for monitoring purpose, and to ensure early release of Census data with improved quality. It had said that 2.4 crore man-days employment would be generated during the collection of the data.